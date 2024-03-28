Flirty Red Carpet Moments: Mouni, Sini, Naila...

There was no dearth of celebs who showed up on the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024 red carpet looking like a million bucks.

Meet the ones who caught our eye with their stunning style.

IMAGE: Mouni Roy was in full bloom in lace and satin.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju joined the flowery parade in a gown with a train. Doesn't she look fab?

IMAGE: Social media influencer Tania Shroff hit the style nail on the head in all-black denim separates that reflected her vibe.

Do read her exclusive interview to Rediff.com here. IMAGE: Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty looked statuesque in maroon.

IMAGE: Jasmin Bhasin's outfit was inspired by the ocean.

IMAGE: Host Monica Dogra kept it amazingly wild in shades of pink.

IMAGE: Shrima Rai gave a huge nodded to sustainable fashion by re-wearing her 'old' dress, which she teamed with a Gucci bag and Steve Madden heels.

IMAGE: Singers and sisters Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar had only one goal in mind -- to set the mercury levels rising.