Flirty Red Carpet Moments: Mouni, Sini, Naila...

Flirty Red Carpet Moments: Mouni, Sini, Naila...

By REDIFF STYLE
March 28, 2024 14:22 IST
There was no dearth of celebs who showed up on the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024 red carpet looking like a million bucks. 

Meet the ones who caught our eye with their stunning style.  

IMAGE: Mouni Roy was in full bloom in lace and satin.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju joined the flowery parade in a gown with a train. Doesn't she look fab?

 

IMAGE: Social media influencer Tania Shroff hit the style nail on the head in all-black denim separates that reflected her vibe.

 

IMAGE: Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty looked statuesque in maroon.

 

IMAGE: Jasmin Bhasin's outfit was inspired by the ocean.

  

IMAGE: Host Monica Dogra kept it amazingly wild in shades of pink.

 

IMAGE: Shrima Rai gave a huge nodded to sustainable fashion by re-wearing her 'old' dress, which she teamed with a Gucci bag and Steve Madden heels.

 

IMAGE: Naila Grrewal embraced her inner grunge queen.  

 

IMAGE: Singers and sisters Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar had only one goal in mind -- to set the mercury levels rising.

REDIFF STYLE
