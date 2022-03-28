News
Supercute! Sanjana's ramp debut

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 28, 2022 09:30 IST
It was the season of debuts at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022.

From Mira Rajput walking solo to Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi, this fashion week introduced many fresh faces.

Joining the list of debutants was actor Sanjana Sanghi, who walked for designers Pankaj and Nidhi.

Please click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: Sanjana wore a blush pink iridescent cocktail dress with flouncy sleeves and floral applique detailing from Pankaj and Nidhi's Marbella collection. 

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

 

IMAGE: Sanjana's look was young and peppy. Don't you love those statement earrings?

 

IMAGE: The Marbella line had summer dresses, jackets and co-ord sets for the holiday season.

 

IMAGE: While the colour palette included bright hues like orange and yellow, it didn't forget to play with corals, pinks, greens and earthy shades like beige.

 

IMAGE: If the applique work does not catch your attention, the bare shoulder certainly will.

 

IMAGE: Sanjana is all smiles as she poses with the designer duo.

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
