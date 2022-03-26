News
Janhvi's Bold, Beautiful Look

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 26, 2022 17:52 IST
Janhvi Kapoor looked red hot as she sashayed down the ramp in a lehenga-choli for designer Punit Balana. 

Flashing her beautiful smile, she sported minimal accessories and let the outfit shine. 

Please click on the images below for a better look at the show pics.

IMAGE: Wonder who Janhvi is waving at?
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janhvi's smile accompanied her all the way. 

 

IMAGE: Lakshmi, as Punit's collection is titled, tells the story of a young, urbane, cosmopolitan girl. 

 

IMAGE: Anjali Lama modelled a cropped top and knee-length skirt. 
The collection featured bold motifs, along with kalamkari and ajrak techniques. 

 

IMAGE: The garments showcased the culture and art forms from Punit's home state, Rajasthan.

 

IMAGE: The dashing designer's smile matched that of his muse.

 

 

X

 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
