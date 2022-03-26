Janhvi's Bold, Beautiful Look

Janhvi Kapoor looked red hot as she sashayed down the ramp in a lehenga-choli for designer Punit Balana.
Flashing her beautiful smile, she sported minimal accessories and let the outfit shine.
Please click on the images below for a better look at the show pics.
IMAGE: Wonder who Janhvi is waving at?
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram
IMAGE: Janhvi's smile accompanied her all the way.
IMAGE: Lakshmi, as Punit's collection is titled, tells the story of a young, urbane, cosmopolitan girl.
IMAGE: Anjali Lama modelled a cropped top and knee-length skirt.
The collection featured bold motifs, along with kalamkari and ajrak techniques.
IMAGE: The garments showcased the culture and art forms from Punit's home state, Rajasthan.
IMAGE: The dashing designer's smile matched that of his muse.