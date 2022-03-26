Janhvi's Bold, Beautiful Look

Janhvi Kapoor looked red hot as she sashayed down the ramp in a lehenga-choli for designer Punit Balana.

Flashing her beautiful smile, she sported minimal accessories and let the outfit shine.

Please click on the images below for a better look at the show pics.

IMAGE: Wonder who Janhvi is waving at?

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi's smile accompanied her all the way.

IMAGE: Lakshmi, as Punit's collection is titled, tells the story of a young, urbane, cosmopolitan girl.

IMAGE: Anjali Lama modelled a cropped top and knee-length skirt.

The collection featured bold motifs, along with kalamkari and ajrak techniques.

IMAGE: The garments showcased the culture and art forms from Punit's home state, Rajasthan.

IMAGE: The dashing designer's smile matched that of his muse.