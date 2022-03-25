Hey Shahid! Can you take your eyes off Mira?

From the petite, non-Bollywood Delhi girl who married a star to a confident mother of two who is not embarrassed to share her opinion or take on trolls, Mira Rajput has become an inspiration for a lot of young girls today.
A fashion lover, Mira had debuted on the runway alongside Shahid Kapoor in 2018, walking for Anita Dongre.
Four years later, the 27-year-old walks solo for Hyderabad-based designer Aisha Rao at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022.
Please click on the images for a better look at the collection.
IMAGE: Showstopper Mira Rajput Kapoor presents a colourful skirt from Aisha Rao's spring summer collection that she pairs with a pretty, sleeveless blouse.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram
IMAGE: Those gym sessions are definitely working for Mira!
IMAGE: Aisha's collection, Divergence, transports us to an imaginary world of abstract ideas expressed through art and design.
IMAGE: Each outfit seems to be created from patches of diverse art and influences woven together to tell a story.
IMAGE: The designer poses with her stunning showstopper.