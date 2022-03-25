Hey Shahid! Can you take your eyes off Mira?

From the petite, non-Bollywood Delhi girl who married a star to a confident mother of two who is not embarrassed to share her opinion or take on trolls, Mira Rajput has become an inspiration for a lot of young girls today.

A fashion lover, Mira had debuted on the runway alongside Shahid Kapoor in 2018, walking for Anita Dongre.

Four years later, the 27-year-old walks solo for Hyderabad-based designer Aisha Rao at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022.

Please click on the images for a better look at the collection.

IMAGE: Showstopper Mira Rajput Kapoor presents a colourful skirt from Aisha Rao's spring summer collection that she pairs with a pretty, sleeveless blouse.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Those gym sessions are definitely working for Mira!

IMAGE: Aisha's collection, Divergence, transports us to an imaginary world of abstract ideas expressed through art and design.

IMAGE: Each outfit seems to be created from patches of diverse art and influences woven together to tell a story.

IMAGE: The designer poses with her stunning showstopper.