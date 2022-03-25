News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Hey Shahid! Can you take your eyes off Mira?

Hey Shahid! Can you take your eyes off Mira?

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 25, 2022 17:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

From the petite, non-Bollywood Delhi girl who married a star to a confident mother of two who is not embarrassed to share her opinion or take on trolls, Mira Rajput has become an inspiration for a lot of young girls today.

A fashion lover, Mira had debuted on the runway alongside Shahid Kapoor in 2018, walking for Anita Dongre.

Four years later, the 27-year-old walks solo for Hyderabad-based designer Aisha Rao at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022.

Please click on the images for a better look at the collection.

IMAGE: Showstopper Mira Rajput Kapoor presents a colourful skirt from Aisha Rao's spring summer collection that she pairs with a pretty, sleeveless blouse.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

 

IMAGE: Those gym sessions are definitely working for Mira!

 

IMAGE: Aisha's collection, Divergence, transports us to an imaginary world of abstract ideas expressed through art and design.

 

IMAGE: Each outfit seems to be created from patches of diverse art and influences woven together to tell a story.

 

IMAGE: The designer poses with her stunning showstopper.

 

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Inspiring! The Story Behind Kangana's Sari
Inspiring! The Story Behind Kangana's Sari
Why is Shruti looking so fierce?
Why is Shruti looking so fierce?
Manoj Bajpayee's Grand Comeback!
Manoj Bajpayee's Grand Comeback!
And Yogi Takes Charge!
And Yogi Takes Charge!
Gujarat again tops NITI's Export Preparedness Index
Gujarat again tops NITI's Export Preparedness Index
KP Maurya back as Yogi's deputy despite poll rout
KP Maurya back as Yogi's deputy despite poll rout
Yogi takes oath as UP CM; Maurya, Pathak his deputies
Yogi takes oath as UP CM; Maurya, Pathak his deputies

More like this

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput make their grand debut!

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput make their grand debut!

Is Mira the best dressed star wife?

Is Mira the best dressed star wife?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances