Inspiring! The Story Behind Kangana's Sari

For their showcase at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, Khadi India presented collections by Mossi, Abhishek Gupta Benares, Anju Modi, Charu Parashar and Rina Dhaka.

The highlight of the show was Kangana Ranaut in a cream sari, which she teamed with an off-white coat and stunning emerald jewellery.

In an Instagram post, the actress explained why she chose khadi: 'To be truly global, one has to be truly local first.

'Khadi can be hope for the entire world which is struggling with the pollution from the fashion industry.

'Millions of tons of synthetic fabric is thrown in the ocean every year and the fashion industry wastes are destroying soil, air and water equally.

'Khadi, an organic and environment-friendly fabric, is the ultimate resolution the world is seeking. Let's guide the world and explore the true genius of Bharat.'

Please click on the images below for a better look at the show.

IMAGE: A resplendent Kangana Ranaut was the showstopper for Khadi India.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Her hair was pulled away from her face in a simple top knot.

IMAGE: Serving up serious style inspiration, she rounded off the look with a coat and statement jewellery.

IMAGE: And that's how you rock khadi...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanagana Ranaut/Instagram

IMAGE: The beauty of this red dress from Mossi's collection lay in its simplicity.

IMAGE: Abhishek Gupta's collection for men and women focused on fabric manipulation, cut and structure.

IMAGE: A collaborative work with the weavers from West Bengal's Burdwan region, Anavila's khadi collection used natural dyes.

IMAGE: Anju Modi's beautiful sattvic colour scheme included haldi, chandan and kesari.

IMAGE: Charu Parashar showcased a pre-wedding line that merged khadi silk with spice-coloured prints.

IMAGE: Rina Dhaka's breezy silhouettes, created using eco-friendly fabrics, were all about the gypsy in each of us.

IMAGE (from left to right): Designers Anju Modi, Charu Parashar, Abhishek Gupta Benares and Rina Dhaka greet the audience.