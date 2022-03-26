Hmm! Who's Shanaya looking at?

When Manish Malhotra announces his new collection, there's always a huge buzz.

it was no different yesterday when the Bollywood designer showcased his latest line, Diffuse, at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 in New Delhi.

Actors Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi set the ramp on fire as they turned showstoppers for the glamourous collection.

Please click on the images for a better look at the collection.

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning as she made her runway debut in a blingy cutout dress from Manish Malhotra's latest line.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

IMAGE: Siddhant was clearly the man of the moment as he rocked those printed pants!

IMAGE: Don't they look superhot together?

IMAGE: The glitzy collection featured partywear trousers, jackets and dresses in vibrant colours.

IMAGE: The outfits were accessorised with cool sunshades and blingy heels.

IMAGE: The menswear options were both fun and trendy.

IMAGE: The glamourous models looked all set to party.

IMAGE: Manish, in his trademark black and white, walked in with his showstopper couple for his much-deserved bow.