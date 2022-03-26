News
Like A Boss! Huma, Saqib Hit The Ramp

Like A Boss! Huma, Saqib Hit The Ramp

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 26, 2022 10:01 IST
After three years, actor-siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem are back on the ramp together.

Walking at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, they turned showstoppers for Two Point Two Studio.

While Huma made heads turn in a short dress with puffed sleeves, Saqib looked ultra-chic in a printed pant suit.

Please click on the images below for a better look at the show pics.

IMAGE: Huma lent the runway an interesting pop of colour with her yellow and lilac jacket dress. 
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She walked like a pro and rounded off her look with a high pigtail and yellow boots. 

 

IMAGE: Joining her on the ramp was Saqib, who hit all the right fashion notes in a printed pantsuit and chequered shoes. 

 

IMAGE: The clothes were a reflection of how we survived the pandemic and continue to emerge from it.  

 

IMAGE: Behind The Doors was a reminder that hope, compassion, solidarity, camaraderie and above all, love, exists.

 

IMAGE: A collection that is kind to the planet by finding sustainable alternatives, it featured organic textiles made from the fibres of rose petals, orange, lotus and cotton.

 

IMAGE: Designer Anvita Sharma joins her showstoppers on stage. 

 

IMAGE: These siblings clearly know how to make a lasting style impression.

 
 

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
