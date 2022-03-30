News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Like Urvashi's Summer Style?

Like Urvashi's Summer Style?

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 30, 2022 10:14 IST
Urvashi Rautela got her glam game on as she graced the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week ramp as a showstopper for Mynah's Reynu and Nikhita Tandon. 

Please click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: Urvashi is all smiles in a maxi dress with a deep neck, waist cutouts and long sleeves. 
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: With her hair held back in a ponytail, she completed the look with brown eyes and lips. 

 

IMAGE: A model showcases a one-shoulder gown styled like a sari. 

 

IMAGE: The collection featured looks that could help you move seamlessly from daytime fun to dramatic evening wear. 

 

IMAGE: Urvashi poses with the designers, who were dressed in similar colours and prints. 

 

 
