Like Urvashi's Summer Style?

Urvashi Rautela got her glam game on as she graced the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week ramp as a showstopper for Mynah's Reynu and Nikhita Tandon.

IMAGE: Urvashi is all smiles in a maxi dress with a deep neck, waist cutouts and long sleeves.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: With her hair held back in a ponytail, she completed the look with brown eyes and lips.

IMAGE: A model showcases a one-shoulder gown styled like a sari.

IMAGE: The collection featured looks that could help you move seamlessly from daytime fun to dramatic evening wear.

IMAGE: Urvashi poses with the designers, who were dressed in similar colours and prints.