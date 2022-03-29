Kangana DARES you to look away!

6Degree presented four designers -- Roma Agarwal, Sejal Kamdar, Varun Chakkilam and Keerthi Kadire -- and their stunning showstoppers.
IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut walked the ramp for designer Varun Chakkilam.
She made an entry in a pale lilac lehenga, choli and dupatta.
This was her second outing at this edition of the fashion week; she earlier walked for Khadi India.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram
IMAGE: She styled the look with a stunning diamond necklace and matching chandelier earrings.
IMAGE: Describing his collection, Varun said: 'I was inspired by the valley of flowers.
'I'm so grateful to have taken the audience on a journey of visualising magnified geometry in florals.'
IMAGE: Dressed in an embroidered khaki lehenga, ornate choli and embellished poncho, Divya Khosla Kumar closed the show for designer Sejal Kamdar.
IMAGE: Aimed at the wedding season, Galaxies 2022 by Sejal is a great alternative for brides who long for memorable wedding attire.
IMAGE: Roma Agarwal unveiled her elaborate Jharoka collection, inspired by Awadh architecture.
IMAGE: Nargis Fakhri turned showstopper for Roma and walked the ramp in a magenta kalidar floor-length kurta, matching palazzos and an embellished dupatta.
IMAGE: Pooja Hegde was all cheer and sunshine as she glided down the ramp in a white lehenga with beautiful sunflower applique work.
IMAGE: She was joined by designer Keerthi Kadire, whose joyful collection, Alezaeh, offered fun silhouettes for brides.