Rediff.com  » Getahead » Kangana DARES you to look away!

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 29, 2022 09:15 IST
6Degree presented four designers -- Roma Agarwal, Sejal Kamdar, Varun Chakkilam and Keerthi Kadire -- and their stunning showstoppers. 

Please click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut walked the ramp for designer Varun Chakkilam.
She made an entry in a pale lilac lehenga, choli and dupatta.
This was her second outing at this edition of the fashion week; she earlier walked for Khadi India.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She styled the look with a stunning diamond necklace and matching chandelier earrings. 

 

IMAGE: Describing his collection, Varun said: 'I was inspired by the valley of flowers.
'I'm so grateful to have taken the audience on a journey of visualising magnified geometry in florals.'

 

IMAGE: Dressed in an embroidered khaki lehenga, ornate choli and embellished poncho, Divya Khosla Kumar closed the show for designer Sejal Kamdar.

 

IMAGE: Aimed at the wedding season, Galaxies 2022 by Sejal is a great alternative for brides who long for memorable wedding attire.

 

IMAGE: Roma Agarwal unveiled her elaborate Jharoka collection, inspired by Awadh architecture. 

 

IMAGE: Nargis Fakhri turned showstopper for Roma and walked the ramp in a magenta kalidar floor-length kurta, matching palazzos and an embellished dupatta.

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde was all cheer and sunshine as she glided down the ramp in a white lehenga with beautiful sunflower applique work. 

 

IMAGE: She was joined by designer Keerthi Kadire, whose joyful collection, Alezaeh, offered fun silhouettes for brides. 

 

 
 
 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
