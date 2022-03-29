News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Neha Dhupia proves style has no size

Neha Dhupia proves style has no size

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 29, 2022 08:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Models don't always need to be lean! Here's a show that makes curves look beautiful. 

aLL, the plus-size store, sent its big, bold parade to rule the ramp at the recently concluded FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. 

Joining in the fun was Neha Dhupia, who turned showstopper and walked the ramp in a gorgeous floral maxi teamed with a long white jacket.  

Please click on the images below for a better look at pics from the show.

IMAGE: Doesn't Neha look lovely?
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: No wonder she's all smiles.
Photographs: Kind courtesy All Plus Size/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neha paired the floor-length gown with a white see-through jacket and metallic jewellery. 

 

IMAGE: Models in summer-ready silhouettes walked the ramp. 

 

IMAGE: Jeesha Chowdhury -- who will soon be making her acting debut in Double XL and has already won the Miss India Plus Size and Miss India International Plus Size titles -- modelled a lovely, flowery mini. (Do read:'Be your own kind of beautiful')

 

IMAGE: A model showcases a red bralette, printed pants and tie-and-dye shrug. Packed with trendsetting looks, the collection featured warm summer hues.

 

IMAGE: Tropical and floral prints -- this one is modelled by Jacqualine Kiara Ledlie, a plus-sized model and influencer -- gave the show an edge. 

 

IMAGE: A breath of fresh air, the show hoped to set the audience out on the exciting road of fashion self-discovery.

 

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Like A Boss! Huma, Saqib Hit The Ramp
Like A Boss! Huma, Saqib Hit The Ramp
When Harnaaz set the ramp on fire!
When Harnaaz set the ramp on fire!
Gorgeous! Ananya Sparkles In Purple
Gorgeous! Ananya Sparkles In Purple
Kashmir's Tulips Celebrate 25 Years!
Kashmir's Tulips Celebrate 25 Years!
'This stock hits circuits. What to do?'
'This stock hits circuits. What to do?'
New Star: Ayush Badoni
New Star: Ayush Badoni
Turning Point: Tewatia's Attack
Turning Point: Tewatia's Attack

More like this

Supercute! Sanjana's ramp debut

Supercute! Sanjana's ramp debut

Breathtaking! Kriti Sanon in Black

Breathtaking! Kriti Sanon in Black

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances