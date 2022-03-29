Neha Dhupia proves style has no size

Models don't always need to be lean! Here's a show that makes curves look beautiful.

aLL, the plus-size store, sent its big, bold parade to rule the ramp at the recently concluded FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Joining in the fun was Neha Dhupia, who turned showstopper and walked the ramp in a gorgeous floral maxi teamed with a long white jacket.

IMAGE: Doesn't Neha look lovely?

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: No wonder she's all smiles.

Photographs: Kind courtesy All Plus Size/Instagram

IMAGE: Neha paired the floor-length gown with a white see-through jacket and metallic jewellery.

IMAGE: Models in summer-ready silhouettes walked the ramp.

IMAGE: Jeesha Chowdhury -- who will soon be making her acting debut in Double XL and has already won the Miss India Plus Size and Miss India International Plus Size titles -- modelled a lovely, flowery mini. (Do read:'Be your own kind of beautiful')

IMAGE: A model showcases a red bralette, printed pants and tie-and-dye shrug. Packed with trendsetting looks, the collection featured warm summer hues.

IMAGE: Tropical and floral prints -- this one is modelled by Jacqualine Kiara Ledlie, a plus-sized model and influencer -- gave the show an edge.

IMAGE: A breath of fresh air, the show hoped to set the audience out on the exciting road of fashion self-discovery.