Breathtaking! Kriti Sanon in Black

Was Kriti Sanon born for the ramp?

In a stunning black ensemble, the former model showstopped for Tarun Tahiliani's luxury pret collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022. And no one could take their eyes off her!

Please click on the images for a closer look at the showstopper and the collection.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon knew just how lovely she looked.

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

IMAGE: Her sheer mermaid-style skirt and backless black bustier had a dramatic stole for company.

IMAGE: Alicia nails the halter-neck tulle dress.

IMAGE: The line featured unusual saris, unusual drapes and modern silhouettes in metallic colours.

IMAGE: Sanea rocks the layered skirt.

IMAGE: When off-shoulder meets keyhole...

IMAGE: The breathtaking beauty strikes a pose with the talented designer.