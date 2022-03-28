News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Breathtaking! Kriti Sanon in Black

Breathtaking! Kriti Sanon in Black

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 28, 2022 08:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Was Kriti Sanon born for the ramp?

In a stunning black ensemble, the former model showstopped for Tarun Tahiliani's luxury pret collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022. And no one could take their eyes off her!

Please click on the images for a closer look at the showstopper and the collection.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon knew just how lovely she looked.
Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

 

IMAGE: Her sheer mermaid-style skirt and backless black bustier had a dramatic stole for company.

 

IMAGE: Alicia nails the halter-neck tulle dress.

 

IMAGE: The line featured unusual saris, unusual drapes and modern silhouettes in metallic colours.

 

IMAGE: Sanea rocks the layered skirt.

 

IMAGE: When off-shoulder meets keyhole...

 

IMAGE: The breathtaking beauty strikes a pose with the talented designer.

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Hey Shahid! Can you take your eyes off Mira?
Hey Shahid! Can you take your eyes off Mira?
Like A Boss! Huma, Saqib Hit The Ramp
Like A Boss! Huma, Saqib Hit The Ramp
'Be your own kind of beautiful'
'Be your own kind of beautiful'
SEE: Nitish Kumar attacked by deranged man
SEE: Nitish Kumar attacked by deranged man
Turning Point: Smith's Dropped Catch
Turning Point: Smith's Dropped Catch
Oscars 2022: Nicole Kidman Walks the Red Carpet
Oscars 2022: Nicole Kidman Walks the Red Carpet
Top Performer: Faf Shines on RCB Debut
Top Performer: Faf Shines on RCB Debut

More like this

Janhvi's Bold, Beautiful Look

Janhvi's Bold, Beautiful Look

Hmm! Who's Shanaya looking at?

Hmm! Who's Shanaya looking at?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances