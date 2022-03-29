News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Masti Time For Models!

Masti Time For Models!

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 29, 2022 13:33 IST
Please click on the images below for a better look at what happens outside the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week runway.

IMAGE: Models paint a pretty picture as they come together for a photograph before the 6Degree show. 
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Flaunting her washboard abs, Rewati Chetri showcases her dramatic sleeves. 

 

IMAGE: Cheers! The mood backstage before Esha Amiin and Rahul Dasgupta's show, Countrymade.

 

IMAGE: How many shades of yellow can you spot?

 

IMAGE: Before the photographer says 'Cheese'...

 

IMAGE: And after :) 

 

IMAGE: Nisha Yadav is caught in a maze of fabric. 

 

IMAGE: Priti Jana showcases her desi avatar.

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
