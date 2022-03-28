News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Harnaaz set the ramp on fire!

When Harnaaz set the ramp on fire!

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 28, 2022 08:15 IST
Sizzling! That was Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu on the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week ramp. 

Turning showstopper for designers Shivan and Narresh, she paired her classically chic silhouette with stylish sunglasses. 

The embellished halter neck added to the gown's oomph! 

Please click on the images below for a better look at pics from the show.

IMAGE: Is it Harnaaz who's too hot to handle or is it the red gown?
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nude make-up and bold sunglasses... way to go, Harnaaz!

 

IMAGE: Shivan and Narresh's collection was all about reimagining India's opulent history -- and the visual splendour of Rajasthan's Shekhawati havelis -- using the modern lens of art and design.

 

IMAGE: Funky sunglasses made for interesting accessories. 

 

IMAGE: Thought cropped tops were only for women?

 

IMAGE: Lilac and handbags are not just for women either. 

 

IMAGE: Designers Shivan and Narresh take a bow with their showstopper.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
