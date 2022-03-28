When Harnaaz set the ramp on fire!

Sizzling! That was Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu on the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week ramp.

Turning showstopper for designers Shivan and Narresh, she paired her classically chic silhouette with stylish sunglasses.

The embellished halter neck added to the gown's oomph!

IMAGE: Is it Harnaaz who's too hot to handle or is it the red gown?

IMAGE: Is it Harnaaz who's too hot to handle or is it the red gown?

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Nude make-up and bold sunglasses... way to go, Harnaaz!

IMAGE: Shivan and Narresh's collection was all about reimagining India's opulent history -- and the visual splendour of Rajasthan's Shekhawati havelis -- using the modern lens of art and design.

IMAGE: Funky sunglasses made for interesting accessories.

IMAGE: Thought cropped tops were only for women?

IMAGE: Lilac and handbags are not just for women either.

IMAGE: Designers Shivan and Narresh take a bow with their showstopper.