Gorgeous! Ananya Sparkles In Purple

Ananya Panday looked like a dream as she floated down the runway in a stunning purple mini gown for the FDCI x Lakme Absolute Grand Finale.

The shoulder-baring outfit -- designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock, who presented the final show -- had a beautiful train that swirled behind her.

IMAGE: Ananya's glamorous gown featured an asymmetrical hemline.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: The actress with the finale designers, Shane and Falguni Peacock.

IMAGE: The collection -- with its shimmering sequins, eye-catching silhouettes and delicate feathers -- was alluring.

IMAGE: Models showed off bomber jackets, party outfits, fashion-forward jumpsuits, asymmetrical gowns, sequinned cropped tops and high-slit skirts.

IMAGE: A futuristic jumpsuit with cutout details.