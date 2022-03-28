News
Gorgeous! Ananya Sparkles In Purple

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 28, 2022 08:03 IST
Ananya Panday looked like a dream as she floated down the runway in a stunning purple mini gown for the FDCI x Lakme Absolute Grand Finale.

The shoulder-baring outfit -- designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock, who presented the final show -- had a beautiful train that swirled behind her.

Please click on the images below for a better look at the images.

IMAGE: Ananya's glamorous gown featured an asymmetrical hemline.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The actress with the finale designers, Shane and Falguni Peacock.

 

IMAGE: The collection -- with its shimmering sequins, eye-catching silhouettes and delicate feathers -- was alluring.

 

IMAGE: Models showed off bomber jackets, party outfits, fashion-forward jumpsuits, asymmetrical gowns, sequinned cropped tops and high-slit skirts.

 

IMAGE: A futuristic jumpsuit with cutout details.

 

IMAGE: This embroidered bodysuit in silver and red was teamed with a faux feather coat.

 

 

