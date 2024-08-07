Fashionably Gutsy Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor's teekhi churi style is not meant for the faint-hearted.

In fact, she's melting screens right now after the release of the song, Dheere Dheere, from the Jr NTR starrer, Devara.

The actor has also been giving Suhana Bhatia (her character in Ulajh) vibes and challenging fashionistas to keep up with her.

Dress her in just about anything and she will win you over with her amazing confidence.

IMAGE: She aces the floral trend in a gorgeous white and lilac lehenga set.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Is that a blazer? Wait, it's an off-the-shoulder dress that is styled like a suit. And Janhvi absolutely does justice to the look.

IMAGE: The actor is blooming beautifully.

IMAGE: It's a pleasant sight to see her in something so simple and chic.

IMAGE: Janhvi twins with co-star Rajkummar Rao in a playful yellow and silver bustier.

IMAGE: She is a burst of happy colours in this salwar set.