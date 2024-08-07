News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Fashionably Gutsy Janhvi

Fashionably Gutsy Janhvi

By REDIFF STYLE
August 07, 2024 11:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Janhvi Kapoor's teekhi churi style is not meant for the faint-hearted. 

In fact, she's melting screens right now after the release of the song, Dheere Dheere, from the Jr NTR starrer, Devara

The actor has also been giving Suhana Bhatia (her character in Ulajh) vibes and challenging fashionistas to keep up with her. 

Dress her in just about anything and she will win you over with her amazing confidence. 

IMAGE: She aces the floral trend in a gorgeous white and lilac lehenga set. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is that a blazer? Wait, it's an off-the-shoulder dress that is styled like a suit. And Janhvi absolutely does justice to the look. 

 

IMAGE: The actor is blooming beautifully. 

 

IMAGE: It's a pleasant sight to see her in something so simple and chic. 

 

IMAGE: Janhvi twins with co-star Rajkummar Rao in a playful yellow and silver bustier. 

 

IMAGE: She is a burst of happy colours in this salwar set. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
How Nikita Celebrates The Monsoon
How Nikita Celebrates The Monsoon
Kritika's A Style Sweetheart
Kritika's A Style Sweetheart
What's On Pragya's Mind?
What's On Pragya's Mind?
Seat Sharing Dilemma For Maha Polls
Seat Sharing Dilemma For Maha Polls
Bangla Cricketer's Home Set On Fire
Bangla Cricketer's Home Set On Fire
Homeowners get flexible LTCG tax calculation relief
Homeowners get flexible LTCG tax calculation relief
GST To See Two Slab Rate Structure?
GST To See Two Slab Rate Structure?

More like this

Khushali Sparkles Wherever She Goes

Khushali Sparkles Wherever She Goes

Why Amala's So Fab!

Why Amala's So Fab!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances