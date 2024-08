The colour pink rules Pragya Jaiswal's heart.

Bling also happen to be on her list of fashion favourites.

The Khel Khel Mein actor, who is still in her hot summer mood, is a 'glass half full kinda gal' who loves giving her life a positive spin.

IMAGE: Neon yellow is Pragya's happy shade.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

IMAGE: On rainy days, she's got a boost of colour to pep up your mood.

IMAGE: When in holiday mode, she chooses to flaunt her love for green.

IMAGE: Flouncy pink sleeves and a lazy pink bow that showcases a svelte waist spell C-U-T-E.

IMAGE: White and beads play together to create an outfit that demands a second look.