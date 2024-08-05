News
Khushali Sparkles Wherever She Goes

By REDIFF STYLE
August 05, 2024 11:25 IST
Ghudchadi's Khushali Kumar is a charmer who will waltz straight into your heart with her dhinchak style. 

The actor believes in leaving a sparkle wherever she goes.

While she feels that one can never go wrong with black, red is her 'new obsession'; it's the colour she turns to for elegance and pure style. 

IMAGE: She'll floor you with her ada and crisscross two-piece bikini. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Khushali Kumar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A printed dress in shades of turquoise and powder blue is just the way to go. 

 

IMAGE: Khushali's sparky pants and Dolce & Gabbana bandeau top are a sight for sore eyes. 

 

IMAGE: She makes flared pants fashionable again. 

 

IMAGE: The actor makes a case for a short, unbuttoned trench dress which she teams with black separates. 

 

IMAGE: There's a floral party going on here! 

