Khushali Sparkles Wherever She Goes

Ghudchadi's Khushali Kumar is a charmer who will waltz straight into your heart with her dhinchak style.

The actor believes in leaving a sparkle wherever she goes.

While she feels that one can never go wrong with black, red is her 'new obsession'; it's the colour she turns to for elegance and pure style.

IMAGE: She'll floor you with her ada and crisscross two-piece bikini.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Khushali Kumar/Instagram

IMAGE: A printed dress in shades of turquoise and powder blue is just the way to go.

IMAGE: Khushali's sparky pants and Dolce & Gabbana bandeau top are a sight for sore eyes.

IMAGE: She makes flared pants fashionable again.

IMAGE: The actor makes a case for a short, unbuttoned trench dress which she teams with black separates.

IMAGE: There's a floral party going on here!