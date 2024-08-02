News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Kritika's A Style Sweetheart

Kritika's A Style Sweetheart

By REDIFF STYLE
August 02, 2024 09:05 IST
When she is not shooting, Kritika Kamra is 'chasing views and good food' and giving fans a reason to flip over her fab style. 

The stunner, who stars in Gyaarah Gyaarah, may show up 10 minutes late but makes sure all eyes are on her. 

A phataka in monochrome, she has a wardrobe that give off big Bollywood energy. 

IMAGE: Kritika's flirty pale blue dress will definitely inspire fans of the floral trend. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Elegant in cream, she gives you a reason why handloom should be part of your partywear wardrobe. 

 

IMAGE: The red phone cover and floral clutch add pops of colour to the white and black separates. 

 

IMAGE: She will give you a lesson or two on how to wear full-length socks with a fitted co-ord set. 

 

IMAGE: All-white? Why not, especially with a black belt to complement it. 

REDIFF STYLE
