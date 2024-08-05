News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Why Amala's So Fab!

Why Amala's So Fab!

By REDIFF STYLE
August 05, 2024 09:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

While Amala Paul's sense of style is effortless and relaxed, it is also chic and up-to-date. 

The Level Cross actor does not invest too much energy in her outfit of the day but she pairs each one with a confidence that makes the look a 10/10.  

Part preppy, part chill, she breathes fresh life into every silhouette.  

IMAGE: This citrus shade is her favourite and she adds the 'Amala touch' with that messy hair-do.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The loose kaftan top and a matching bustier make a fab pairing when styled with that pretty hibiscus flower. 

 

IMAGE: Trench coats and flowy dresses are such a timeless combination. 

 

IMAGE: Even when she is festive-ready, Amala rarely opts for a caked-up face. She spices it up instead with that gorgeous smile.

 

IMAGE: While there is no shortage of colour in her closet, she often turns to the trusted yellow staple. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Lisa Shines Like A Star In A Sari
Lisa Shines Like A Star In A Sari
What's On Pragya's Mind?
What's On Pragya's Mind?
Sobhita Is Like A Breath Of Fresh Air...
Sobhita Is Like A Breath Of Fresh Air...
Olympics: Rohidas gets 1-match ban; will miss semis
Olympics: Rohidas gets 1-match ban; will miss semis
Why Are Bengaluru IT Workers Protesting?
Why Are Bengaluru IT Workers Protesting?
Closest 100m Final In Olympic History!
Closest 100m Final In Olympic History!
The Difference Between Fawad And SRK
The Difference Between Fawad And SRK

More like this

How Nikita Celebrates The Monsoon

How Nikita Celebrates The Monsoon

Kritika's A Style Sweetheart

Kritika's A Style Sweetheart

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances