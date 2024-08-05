Why Amala's So Fab!

While Amala Paul's sense of style is effortless and relaxed, it is also chic and up-to-date.

The Level Cross actor does not invest too much energy in her outfit of the day but she pairs each one with a confidence that makes the look a 10/10.

Part preppy, part chill, she breathes fresh life into every silhouette.

IMAGE: This citrus shade is her favourite and she adds the 'Amala touch' with that messy hair-do.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

IMAGE: The loose kaftan top and a matching bustier make a fab pairing when styled with that pretty hibiscus flower.

IMAGE: Trench coats and flowy dresses are such a timeless combination.

IMAGE: Even when she is festive-ready, Amala rarely opts for a caked-up face. She spices it up instead with that gorgeous smile.

IMAGE: While there is no shortage of colour in her closet, she often turns to the trusted yellow staple.