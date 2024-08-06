News
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Janhvi's Boyfriend Reacted To Dheere Dheere

How Janhvi's Boyfriend Reacted To Dheere Dheere

Source: ANI
August 06, 2024 11:28 IST
Janhvi Kapoor has impressed everyone with her dance moves in the new song, Dheere Dheere from her new film Devara: Part 1, starring NTR Jr.

But it's her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya who seems the most awestruck.

Dheere Dheere features Janhvi as Thangam, who expresses her emotions towards NTR Jr's character, the antagonist, in a visually stunning sequence.

She shared the teaser of the track on her Instagram handle and wrote, 'Finally feels like my homecoming #DevaraSecondSingle is all yours now.'

Shikhar Pahariya re-shared Janhvi's post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, 'Wow wow wow Maaasss.'

Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor also reacted to the song and posted, 'My iconic queen sister love you the most woooooooooo.'

 

The romantic track marks a significant shift from the previously released high-energy Fear Song.

The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander with Kausar Munir's lyrics.

Bosco Martis's choreography makes the star couple come alive on the screen.

The song is performed in multiple languages, with Shilpa Rao delivering the Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions, and Deepthi Suresh providing the Tamil rendition.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 will release on September 27.

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a significant role.

