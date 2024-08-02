How Nikita Celebrates The Monsoon

Dark clouds and pouring rain won't deter Nikita Dutta when it comes to wearing white.

Since she cannot wear it when she steps out, she wears her white outfits at home.

Her morning prayer for ladies is: 'May the wings of our eyeliner always be perfect'.

She's got a wardrobe that makes her feel 'flaw-some'.

The Gharat Ganpati actor -- who loves her beauty sleep that lets her rise with a glowing skin -- prefers 'grace over grudges' any day.

IMAGE: Dangerously irresistible in lilac, she takes the pantsuit game to the next level by ditching the shirt.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

IMAGE: She ups the ante on holiday style in a Schiffli set that let her flaunts her toned legs.

IMAGE: Irrespective of what she wears, she is rarely seen without her eye make-up.

IMAGE: If the plate of chole bhature doesn't tempt you, that sweet smile definitely will.

IMAGE: Delightful in pink, she shows fans how to pull off the gulabi trend in a salwar suit.

IMAGE: Her bright-as-a-rainbow bikini features a knot at the back to great showstopping effect.