8 Times Mouni Aced The Style Game

From bikinis to saris.

From gowns to ghagras.

From LBDs to salwar suits.

From isty-bitsy shorts to tailored pants.

Is there any kind outfit that doesn't look good on Mouni Roy?

The Brahmastra actress' penchant for glamorous Indian wear has been on full display since the festive season began.

She rocks western outfits as well.

The Mouni brand of sexy glamour is part of everything she wears.

Take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy karishma.joolry/Instagram

With this black-and-gold Masaba sari, Mouni proves that she is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to Indian drapes.

She skips the necklace and opts for gold statement earrings instead.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Every Indian festival heralds an exciting new season of fashion.

This time, it's all about classic, timeless pieces and Mouni nails the brief in a chikankari and gotta patti lehenga set.

The white and green choker and matching maang tikka are a sweet addition.

As for the hair and make-up, the credit goes to the beautiful Mouni.

Mouni chooses to go with one print across her ghagra, choli and dupatta. And absolutely nails it.

She lets her locks flow freely and keeps her make-up minimal.

The gorgeous choker steals the show... literally!

Oversized sunglasses, a powder blue jumpsuit and white Balenciaga flip-flops... it's no surprise that Mouni pulls off these casual separates like a pro.

Her soft, natural hair and delicate make-up add to the holiday vibe.

Mouni looks comfortable in this preppy and sexy short beige dress; the extended tan brown belt accentuates her slim waist.

She chooses comfort over style with the black sneakers.

Mouni knows the power of wearing red in the evening. It lets you stand out.

She gives it a sultry twist with kohl-clad eyes, pink lips, black nails and centre-parted hair worn in gorgeous waves.

She can make a style statement even while keeping things low key in a khaki brown pajama set.

Mouni is the definition of cool playfulness in this dual-toned, striped bathing suit.