Georgina Charms Cristiano Ronaldo... and Venice

Celebs aced their style game at the International Venice Film Festival.

IMAGE: Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez set off the flash bulbs with her sexy black number.

We're sure her boyfriend, a certain Cristiano Ronaldo, was charmed as well.

Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio's bejewelled gown was high on drama.

She wore her hair in waves and opted for smokey eyes and glossy lips.

Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

IMAGE: Actress Tessa Thompson sported a scarlet silhouette with a hood and a lengthy train.

She completed her monochromatic theme with scarlet tights and heels, a cute clutch and matching lips.

Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

IMAGE: Italian model and influencer Giorgia Soleri also made a case for single colour dressing in black flared pants, a lace bustier and an embellished jacket.

Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

IMAGE: Lady in red! Actress Francesca Tizzano oozed classic glamour in a dazzling tiered tulle gown.

She completed the ensemble with diamond and ruby earrings.

Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

IMAGE: All eyes were on British actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith, who turned up a vibrant multi-coloured gown that she accessorised with interesting-looking jewellery.

Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

IMAGE: Composer Mara Sattei was the very definition of elegance in a simple strapless dress with a long slit.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

IMAGE: Mexican actress, model and author Fabiola Guajardo turned heads in a blue silk halter-neck dress that featured a wreath of flowers around the neck and a ribbon holding up the skirt.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com