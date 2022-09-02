News
Georgina Charms Cristiano Ronaldo... and Venice

Georgina Charms Cristiano Ronaldo... and Venice

By Rediff Get Ahead
September 02, 2022 16:22 IST
Celebs aced their style game at the International Venice Film Festival 

 
IMAGE: Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez set off the flash bulbs with her sexy black number. 
We're sure her boyfriend, a certain Cristiano Ronaldo, was charmed as well.
Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

 

 
IMAGE: Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio's bejewelled gown was high on drama.
She wore her hair in waves and opted for smokey eyes and glossy lips. 
Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: Actress Tessa Thompson sported a scarlet silhouette with a hood and a lengthy train.
She completed her monochromatic theme with scarlet tights and heels, a cute clutch and matching lips.   
Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: Italian model and influencer Giorgia Soleri also made a case for single colour dressing in black flared pants, a lace bustier and an embellished jacket.    
Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: Lady in red! Actress Francesca Tizzano oozed classic glamour in a dazzling tiered tulle gown.
She completed the ensemble with diamond and ruby earrings.
Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

 

 

 
IMAGE: All eyes were on British actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith, who turned up a vibrant multi-coloured gown that she accessorised with interesting-looking jewellery. 
Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: Composer Mara Sattei was the very definition of elegance in a simple strapless dress with a long slit. 
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: Mexican actress, model and author Fabiola Guajardo turned heads in a blue silk halter-neck dress that featured a wreath of flowers around the neck and a ribbon holding up the skirt.  
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images  

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
