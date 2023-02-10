News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Fashion Ka Jalwa!

By REDIFF STYLE
February 10, 2023 17:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

B-Town celebs collect likes even when they change their nail polish. And for just about anything they wear. Even sackcloth.

But this week the stakes were thoda high in the fashion Star Wars.

Genelia Deshmukh was looking for Tarzan in an exciting pantsuit. Madhuri made our dil go pagal in peela. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor gave boho a sexy new meaning.

IMAGE: Tropicana: Genelia Deshmukh could well be contesting for a role as an environmental crusader in this co-ord set that looks like a walk in the Amazon.
Relief from the forest canopy was provided by: Black nails. Golden hoops.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prints by Radhika/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Yellow Mellow: Madhuri Dixit Nene is a blinding ray of sunshine in an elaborate but cheerful organza sari with geometric jaal in gota embroidery, French knots and beadwork.
She wears her saris amd her age with perfect grace.
'Nothing can bring me down when I got a beautiful sari on,' she says.
Aye, aye, Bubbly.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitika Gujral/Instagram

 

IMAGE: You need Rashmika Mandanna's super elegant long legs to shine in these breezy separates that include a high-slit sarong skirt.
And folks with a foot fetish ought to peep at those pretty feet, gussied up in dressy tie-up sandals.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Generous décolletage is awarded modesty via delicate tassels, beadwork, frills and multi-hued sequins.
Has Winter departed? In Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's world it certainly has, as she frolics in enticing midsummer wear.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Skinny jeans are forever, zindabad. And long live animal prints.
They offer the ultimate canvas for Sophie Choudry to unleash her junglee side. Meow.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She should be tearing up the dance floor in this outfit. But Nia Sharma's flattering chameleon-ish dress can go from being streetwear to rocking formals before you can say Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India in one breath.
Extra points for the blue natty nails.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
