Chahatt Is A 'Chikni in A Bikini'

Chahatt Khanna is something of a globetrotter if her socials are to be believed.

When she is in another-day-another-town wardrobe mode, she reaches for pleasing and pretty outfits that are not saccharine sweet -- slinky bikinis with multi-hued blooms, lace shrugs and refreshing crochet co-ord sets.

On the road, the television actress-writer-entrepreneur, who was appreciated as Ayesha in Bade Acche Lagte Hain and Nida in Qubool Hain is a mom to twins Zoharr and Amaira, makes travelling all about multiple style moments.

Her fashion message is clear: 'Why fit in when you are meant to stand out?' especially in a tourist swirl.

IMAGE: 'Chikni in bikini' said one of Chahatt's 3.5 million fans.

Took the words right out of our mouth.

Lots of good choices here: The intriguing swimsuit set, the frilly robe and, of course, the Maldives as a vacation venue.

Blooms, blue and lace tie together in a forever romantic moment when worn by the sea.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: In Don't-Worry-Be-Happy sorbet colours, Chahatt is the portrait of cheer.

And gay summeriness.

You'll be forgiven for mistaking the sunny yellow wrap-around for a towel, which makes this outfit super for a day of sun seeking and sand castle building on the beach.

IMAGE: Where can you go in a luscious getup like this?

For Early Grey tea by the pool?

To a beach wedding?

For some Stuntmania?

But when you look as yummy as she, in asymmetrical, abs dikhava stuff, ideal for seductive belly dancing moves, you'll make sure you find a destination to strut it.

IMAGE: She's not The Accidental Tourist.

Nope, she's kitted out to be The Perfect Traveller in a pink bomber jacket, flared deep blue dress, white sneakers, black leather waistband, trendy Fendi bag, and rose-tinted sunglasses as she tours Azerbaijan.

IMAGE: Adding magnificence to the elegant boulevards of Baku in jhatak red.

P.S.: If you never dreamed of packing something as frivolous as a red dress for a holiday, now you know its uses.

IMAGE: The shirt, which is more like something a teenager might sport on her first trip to Disneyland, adds to the fun quotient of Chahatt's gay hols costume.

Again an unusual packing move that works.

IMAGE: Crochet. Neutrals. Delicate skin show... Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.