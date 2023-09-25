Fab Or Flop? Shehnaaz's Make Up Free Look. Vote Now!

Shehnaaz Gill doesn't want you to ever give up on your dreams.
'If a young naive girl from a small town in Punjab can come this far, then so can you', she says.
The Honsla Rakh actress recently jazzed up the Toronto International Film Festival's red carpet in a body-hugging number, demonstrating that she can do no wrong when it comes to fashion.
Just like her next film Thank You For Coming, which is touted as a 'bold fairy tale for every girl', she has been embracing a rebellious style off late.
But all that hoo-ha apart, she's still a Punjabi kudi at heart and is most comfortable in ganjis and shorts as she lets her natural skin and hair shine.
Don't believe us? Take a look at these pics and tell us if you'd love to see Shehnaaz without make up more often.
Tell us how much you love Shehnaaz's fresh-faced pix?