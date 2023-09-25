News
Fab Or Flop? Shehnaaz's Make Up Free Look. Vote Now!

Fab Or Flop? Shehnaaz's Make Up Free Look. Vote Now!

By REDIFF STYLE
September 25, 2023 10:40 IST
Shehnaaz Gill doesn't want you to ever give up on your dreams.

'If a young naive girl from a small town in Punjab can come this far, then so can you', she says.

The Honsla Rakh actress recently jazzed up the Toronto International Film Festival's red carpet in a body-hugging number, demonstrating that she can do no wrong when it comes to fashion.

Just like her next film Thank You For Coming, which is touted as a 'bold fairy tale for every girl', she has been embracing a rebellious style off late.

But all that hoo-ha apart, she's still a Punjabi kudi at heart and is most comfortable in ganjis and shorts as she lets her natural skin and hair shine.

Don't believe us? Take a look at these pics and tell us if you'd love to see Shehnaaz without make up more often.

IMAGE: Hassi toh phaasi? How can one not fall in love with that khoobsurat smile.
Shehnaaz treated fans to her casual style when she was on vacay in Sicily, Italy.
'By discovering nature, you discover yourself', she shares.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The glow comes naturally and no amount of make up can do the job of a breath of fresh sea air.

 

IMAGE: It's 'high tide and good vibes' for the actress who has an amazing moment in blue in Phuket.

 

IMAGE: Sun-kissed, humbled, inspired and salty... all at once. 
That's the effect Phi Phi island has on her.

 

IMAGE: Did the sea just wash up a mermaid on the beach?

 

Tell us how much you love Shehnaaz's fresh-faced pix?

 

REDIFF STYLE
Mahima's 50 Shades Of Innocence
Does Shilpa Have The Best Abs? VOTE!
Sab Ki Favourite Kareena
Asian Games: India shooters win gold with WR score!
'Your sister has always got your back'
No plans to enter politics as of now: Scindia's son
Meet Parineeti's Bride Squad
