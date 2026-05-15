Everyday Glam: Malini Roy Never Looks Dull At Work!

Who says office wear has to be dull?

Malini Roy, associate director, customer relationship management, proves that everyday glam can be elegant and full of personality.

She brings effortless style to the workplace with everything from timeless saris to sharp power looks and elevated casuals.

Rooted in comfort and confidence, she makes everyday office dressing look anything but boring.

IMAGE: Who says cotton saris are only for low-key days? Malini's charcoal drape with red buta motifs is giving full boss-lady energy with every pleat. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Malini's personal style

For Malini, personal style is not limited to just clothes; it’s about carrying simplicity with elegance.

She describes her aesthetic in three words -- chic, confident and timeless -- a philosophy clearly reflected in her wardrobe choices.

IMAGE: She styles her sari with statement accessories. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Her power dressing mantra

Structured silhouettes, monochrome tones and statement accessories currently dominate Malini's style moodboard.

She loves outfits that feel charming yet commanding at the same time.

IMAGE: Fringes in the office? Absolutely. Malini adds a fun twist to power dressing with a satin grey shirt worn with black pants. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Comfort comes first

While she appreciates fashion-forward dressing, Malini believes comfort is the true foundation of great style.

Whether it's a sleek dress, a sharp monochrome ensemble or her favourite denim-and-shirt combination, she gravitates towards outfits that make her feel comfortable, confident and stylish.

IMAGE: A terracotta brown Lucknowi kurta set, a bright red bindi and matching pumps? Malini clearly understands the assignment when it comes to desi glam with comfort. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The wardrobe staple she swears by

Every wardrobe, according to Malini, needs a classic striped shirt. Timeless and versatile, it can instantly elevate a casual denim look or be styled for a more polished vibe.

IMAGE: This striped shirt and denim combo is proof that office casual doesn't have to be boring. Paired with nude pumps, Malini's look is crisp, cool and ready for everything from meetings to post-work plans. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Chasing trends

Like most fashion lovers, Malini admits she has had phases of blindly following trends. Over time, however, she realised that true style lies in wearing what genuinely complements your personality rather than chasing every passing fad.

She loves to accessorise with statement earrings, classy watches and elegant handbags. She believes the right accessories can instantly transform even the simplest look.