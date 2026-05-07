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Home  » Movies » Sobhita, Alia, Ananya Inspire Saris For Summer

Sobhita, Alia, Ananya Inspire Saris For Summer

By SUKANYA VERMA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 07, 2026 09:11 IST

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Drape yourself in seven yards of flowy fashion and even the harshest of sun is a walk in the park. Take it from Bollywood's leading fashionistas. There's tons of inspiration for your wardrobe in their saris for summer, as Sukanya Verma finds out.

Key Points

  • Soft pastels and sheer elegance saris are led by Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari.
  • Playful prints and youthful drapes are inspired by Ananya Panday and Mithila Palkar.
  • Bold colour confidence is owned by Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and Suhana Khan.
  • Rooted, handcrafted chic sari's are championed by Sobhita Dhulipala, Dia Mirza and Samantha.
 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia's mint sheer sari is just the dainty, dreamy antidote to fight the scorching, savage sun.

 

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Ananya's turquoise, marigold print chiffon and tassels tie-back blouse aces summery floral fashion the desi way.

 

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Beat the heat by showing up in the sunniest shade of yellow wrapped in confidence and comfortable linen, a la Katrina.

 

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Killing with a bright smile and brighter hues is the Pati Patni Aur Woh Do star, one sar(i)torial gem at a time.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi's flower power in wispy whites and hand painted peonies is SPF of the fashion forward.

 

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Red hot is the need of the hour and Suhana's sparkly chiffon will have it no other way.

 

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita makes a case for comfort in her casual cotton indigo sari paired with a red bandhej blouse.

 

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Vocal for local forever, Dia's love for handwoven saris teamed with traditional silver bling is a sight for sun-struck eyes.

 

Samantha

Samantha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Sam's pristine white linen perked up with glamorous gota... now that's an effortlessly regal avatar no sun, moon or star can deny.

 

Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Why should kasavu be limited to festive occasions? The summer friendly sari offers a welcome breather from all the synthetic in the closet and outside it.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com

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