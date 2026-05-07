Sobhita, Alia, Ananya Inspire Saris For Summer

Drape yourself in seven yards of flowy fashion and even the harshest of sun is a walk in the park. Take it from Bollywood's leading fashionistas. There's tons of inspiration for your wardrobe in their saris for summer, as Sukanya Verma finds out.

Key Points Soft pastels and sheer elegance saris are led by Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Playful prints and youthful drapes are inspired by Ananya Panday and Mithila Palkar.

Bold colour confidence is owned by Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and Suhana Khan.

Rooted, handcrafted chic sari's are championed by Sobhita Dhulipala, Dia Mirza and Samantha.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia's mint sheer sari is just the dainty, dreamy antidote to fight the scorching, savage sun.

Ananya Pandey

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Ananya's turquoise, marigold print chiffon and tassels tie-back blouse aces summery floral fashion the desi way.

Katrina Kaif

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Beat the heat by showing up in the sunniest shade of yellow wrapped in confidence and comfortable linen, a la Katrina.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Killing with a bright smile and brighter hues is the Pati Patni Aur Woh Do star, one sar(i)torial gem at a time.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi's flower power in wispy whites and hand painted peonies is SPF of the fashion forward.

Suhana Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Red hot is the need of the hour and Suhana's sparkly chiffon will have it no other way.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita makes a case for comfort in her casual cotton indigo sari paired with a red bandhej blouse.

Dia Mirza

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Vocal for local forever, Dia's love for handwoven saris teamed with traditional silver bling is a sight for sun-struck eyes.

Samantha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Sam's pristine white linen perked up with glamorous gota... now that's an effortlessly regal avatar no sun, moon or star can deny.

Mithila Palkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Why should kasavu be limited to festive occasions? The summer friendly sari offers a welcome breather from all the synthetic in the closet and outside it.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff