Georgina Makes Everyday Dressing Feel Special

Fashion is often treated as a concept meant only for celebrities, influencers and runway models. But the truth is, personal style exists far beyond curated Instagram feeds and red carpet appearances.
Real fashion shows up in everyday life. It lives in office meetings, coffee breaks, client calls, spontaneous plans after work and personal vacations.
Georgina Umdor is a perfect example of this quiet, real-world style. She proves that you do not need a public persona to dress well or express yourself through fashion.
Georgina features in Everyday Glam, a series that celebrates your sense of style. We'd love to see how you use style as a form of creativity, how you transform what you wear every day into a moment of inspiration.
If you would like to feature in this series, please send us your photographs (at least 6). Tell us about yourself and what you do in around 500 words. Do also tell us about the role fashion plays in your life. Mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: Everyday Glam).
An assistant registrar at the North-Eastern Hill University in Shillong, Georgina approaches clothing with intention rather than impulse. Her style mirrors her personality and her lifestyle instead of chasing every passing trend.
She describes her personal style as casual, smart and elegant. That balance is visible in all her looks.
Comfort plays a big role in her wardrobe choices. Her outfits always feel easy yet intentional.
She gravitates towards clean silhouettes, flattering cuts and pieces that can move seamlessly from day to evening.
One of her biggest fashion inspirations is Jennifer Aniston during her F.R.I.E.N.D.S era, which explains her love for timeless, effortless dressing.
Georgina does not believe in over-accessorising. She keeps things simple, often relying on her Apple Watch with interchangeable straps as her go-to accessory.
Hair and makeup follow the same philosophy. She prefers wearing her hair down and lets her outfits speak without too much styling fuss.
At the core of her wardrobe are strong basics like crisp shirts, fitted denims and versatile jackets.
Georgina proves that fashion doesn't always need a spotlight. Sometimes, it's just about feeling good in what you wear and owning it.
