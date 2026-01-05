Neha's Style Guide For Office Baddies

Neha Pathan proves that office dressing doesn’t have to be boring, predictable or stuck in a loop of black pants and shirts.

The Nilakanta actress often dresses up in outfits that make for perfect workwear. From easy kurtis to sharp power looks, her wardrobe is a reminder that dressing well at work is less about overthinking and more about smart choices.

Whether it’s a regular desk day, a client meeting or one of those mornings when you hit snooze too many times, Neha’s looks are practical, wearable and very now.

IMAGE: A printed sleeveless kurti with jeans and dainty jhumkas is perfect for regular workdays. All photographs: Kind courtesy Neha Pathan/Instagram

IMAGE: A white spaghetti top with chocolate brown trousers and tiny hoops works best on days when you want a sharp silhouette.

IMAGE: Every office girl must invest in a coord set featuring a vest and matching trousers. It is ideal for presentations or days packed with meetings and saves the stress of styling separates!

IMAGE: A Lucknowi kurti is a staple in every Indian girl’s wardrobe and for days when you feel like you have nothing to wear; simply style it with denims and a tiny bindi.

IMAGE: A black high-neck blouse with a sandy brown skirt is made for important meetings or decision-heavy days.

IMAGE: A printed jumpsuit with a chunky belt is a great choice if you want to look like the office fashionista in the easiest way. However, your bathroom breaks may get longer!

IMAGE: If you’re a 9 to 5 girlie, invest in as many printed shirts as possible. You can simply throw one on a busy or lazy morning and still show up looking like the office baddie.