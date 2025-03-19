Everyday Glam: Vandana Sharma's Style Tips

Why should the best fashion be reserved for models and the glitterati?

Your day out -- at work or for meetings, to go shopping or to the movies, or just hanging out with your family and friends -- is your ramp.

After all, style is intensely personal. It reflects who you are. And, without saying a word, it sends a message to the world about you.

Haven't you, during the course of a busy day, paused for a few seconds to look at a well-dressed person?

Don't your eyes light up with admiration when an elegantly put together colleague walks in?

That why we are introducing Everyday Glam, a series that celebrates Your sense of style. We'd love to see how you use style as a form of creativity, how you transform what you wear every day into a moment of inspiration.

If you would like to feature in this series, please send us your photographs (at least 6). Tell us about yourself and what you do in around 500 words. Do also tell us about the role fashion plays in your life. Mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Everyday Glam).

We begin the Everyday Glam series with Vandana Sharma, a well-dressed young mother who works as a company secretary.

She explains how she curates her stylish wardrobe, proving that glam isn't just for the runway -- it's an everyday affair.

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: With a keen eye for detail and a passion for fashion, Vandana makes a strong style statement in the office and beyond.

How would you describe your style in three words?

(smiles) Effortless. Relaxed. Easy-going. I gravitate toward outfits that are comfortable yet chic, ensuring I feel confident without trying too hard.

What are your go-to wardrobe staples for a busy workday?

I believe preparation is key.

I dedicate at least half an hour daily to plan my wardrobe ahead of time, ensuring I step into the day feeling put together.

My go-to staples include well-fitted trousers, a crisp white shirt and versatile pieces that balance professionalism with style.

Who are your biggest fashion inspirations? How do they influence you?

Priyanka Chopra has always been a hair icon for me; her signature locks from Dostana were a game-changer.

I also admire Anushka Sharma for her understated yet stylish looks, which inspire me to keep my style minimal yet impactful.

Accessories can elevate any look. What are your must-have pieces to complete an outfit?

I believe in keeping accessories simple yet significant. My must-have pieces are a classic watch and gold earrings; they add just the right amount of polish and elegance to any look.

How has your style evolved, especially as you've grown professionally?

My style evolution has been quite dramatic. It began with emulating Priyanka's hair from Dostana. Over time, I've learned to prioritise quality and timeless pieces.

My husband has played a significant role in encouraging me to invest in well-made, versatile clothes that stand the test of time.

What are your favourite colours to wear and why do you gravitate toward them?

I'm naturally drawn to white, hot pink and black.

White feels fresh, clean and perfect for any occasion while hot pink adds a vibrant pop to my wardrobe.

Black, on the other hand, is my ultimate go-to for its elegance and versatility.

Do you have any tips for maintaining a polished look during a hectic work day?

Always keep time aside for dressing up; never rush.

A well-planned outfit can instantly make you feel more confident and collected, even on the busiest days.

Which brands or designers align most with your idea of a polished and professional wardrobe?

For me, brands like H&M and Van Heusen align perfectly for a polished, professional look.

I also find great options on online shopping platforms like Myntra, which cater to various styles and budgets.

Do you incorporate trends into your wardrobe without compromising your style?

I experiment with trends but only when they align with my style. For instance, I once tried skinny jeans but have now transitioned to baggy jeans, which are not only trendier but also more comfortable and versatile.

What's your approach to dressing for important meetings or corporate events? Any style rules you swear by?

For important meetings or corporate events, I always stick to formal attire to maintain a professional image.

My golden rules are: Less is more; always maintain decorum and prioritise clean, well-tailored pieces.

Any tips for online shopping?

I recommend adding items to your wish list before making a purchase and exploring the recommended section for similar pieces. It helps in making more thoughtful decisions.

How much does inspiration from social media define your choices?

Honestly, I don't relate much to social media trends because most of them follow the same pattern. I prefer staying true to my style and what genuinely makes me feel good.

Looking good is influenced by multiple factors -- having disposable time, a comfortable income and happiness within reflect directly in your appearance.

