Even Models Get Nervous Before Walking The Ramp So...

The spotlight, the music, the walk -- it all looks effortless. But what happens in those final seconds before the model steps onto the runway? It’s a mix of chaos, calm and some very unexpected rituals.
At Lakme Fashion Week, we asked a few models to spill their last-minute secrets and the answers are anything but boring.
Tejal Patil
For Tejal, it’s all about focus. “I calm myself and don’t talk to anybody. Once I line up, I give my 100 per cent. It’s my job and I have to nail it.”
Mithali Ranorey
Mithali keeps it cheeky and honest. “I take one quick shot whenever possible,” she laughs. Liquid courage, anyone? Yes please!
Navin Robello
For Navin, it’s all about getting into the zone with sound. “I listen to really hard music like techno,” he says because nothing sets the mood like a pounding beat before the walk.
Aditi Batra
No nerves for Aditi, just vibes. “I dance, it gives me confidence,” says Aditi; sometimes you just need to shake it off before you show it off.
Sharbadab Sinha
For Sharbadab, it’s all mental. “I close my eyes and imagine exactly what I’m about to do in the next 30 seconds… the energy I want to convey on the ramp.”
Aditi and Sharbadab pause for a quick laugh.
Sherry Singh
Mrs Universe 2025 has a ritual that is super simple but effective. “Breathing really calms me down,” says Sherry. “I take deep breaths right before stepping on stage.”
Anushka Dhaka
Anushka keeps it positive and grounded. “I try to stay calm, gather happy thoughts and just be prepared for the moment.”