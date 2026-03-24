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Even Models Get Nervous Before Walking The Ramp So...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 12:46 IST

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The spotlight, the music, the walk -- it all looks effortless. But what happens in those final seconds before the model steps onto the runway? It’s a mix of chaos, calm and some very unexpected rituals.

At Lakme Fashion Week, we asked a few models to spill their last-minute secrets and the answers are anything but boring. 

Tejal Patil

Tejal Patil Model

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejal Patil/Instagram

For Tejal, it’s all about focus. “I calm myself and don’t talk to anybody. Once I line up, I give my 100 per cent. It’s my job and I have to nail it.”

 

Mithali Ranorey

Mithali Ranorey Model

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Mithali keeps it cheeky and honest. “I take one quick shot whenever possible,” she laughs. Liquid courage, anyone? Yes please!

 

Navin Robello

Navin Robello Model

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

For Navin, it’s all about getting into the zone with sound. “I listen to really hard music like techno,” he says because nothing sets the mood like a pounding beat before the walk.

 

Aditi Batra

Aditi Batra Model

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

No nerves for Aditi, just vibes. “I dance, it gives me confidence,” says Aditi; sometimes you just need to shake it off before you show it off.

 

Sharbadab Sinha

Sharbadab Sinha Model

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

For Sharbadab, it’s all mental. “I close my eyes and imagine exactly what I’m about to do in the next 30 seconds… the energy I want to convey on the ramp.” 

 

Aditi & Sharbadab Models

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Aditi and Sharbadab pause for a quick laugh.

 

Sherry Singh

Sherry Singh Model

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sherry Singh/Instagram

Mrs Universe 2025 has a ritual that is super simple but effective. “Breathing really calms me down,” says Sherry. “I take deep breaths right before stepping on stage.”

 

Anushka Dhaka

Anushka Dhaka Model

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Anushka keeps it positive and grounded. “I try to stay calm, gather happy thoughts and just be prepared for the moment.”

 

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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