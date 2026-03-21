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When Nimrat Kaur EXCLUSIVELY Posed For Rediff!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 17:14 IST

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If there is one thing that you can say about Nirmat Kaur, it’s that she believes in putting in the hard work.

Whether it’s a movie or walking on the ramp -- Nimrat was the showstopper for Jajaabor by the husband-wife duo, Kanika Sachdev and Neelanjan Ghosh at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI -- she practises, practises, practises.

Here she is, before the actual show. And Rediff’s Hitesh Harisinghani was there to capture those moments.

Nimrat Kaur at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Photographs: Hitesh Harisingani/Rediff

Nimrat listens carefully to Show Director Anuradha Ahuja’s instructions.


Nimrat Kaur at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

She nails the walk!

 

Nimrat Kaur at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

That, Anu tells Nimrat, is where you stop and pose for pictures.

 

Nimrat Kaur at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Nimrat returns backstage, ready for her walk!

Speaking after the show, the Dasvi actor said, "This is most unusual outfit I've ever worn. Jajaabor beautifully blends tradition and modernity. I loved their imagination in their garments."

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com

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