When Nimrat Kaur EXCLUSIVELY Posed For Rediff!

If there is one thing that you can say about Nirmat Kaur, it’s that she believes in putting in the hard work.

Whether it’s a movie or walking on the ramp -- Nimrat was the showstopper for Jajaabor by the husband-wife duo, Kanika Sachdev and Neelanjan Ghosh at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI -- she practises, practises, practises.



Here she is, before the actual show. And Rediff’s Hitesh Harisinghani was there to capture those moments.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisingani/Rediff

Nimrat listens carefully to Show Director Anuradha Ahuja’s instructions.





She nails the walk!

That, Anu tells Nimrat, is where you stop and pose for pictures.

Nimrat returns backstage, ready for her walk!

Speaking after the show, the Dasvi actor said, "This is most unusual outfit I've ever worn. Jajaabor beautifully blends tradition and modernity. I loved their imagination in their garments."