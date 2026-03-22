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When Meghna Shah Wears The Bandhani...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 22, 2026 17:05 IST

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“I love mixing vintage with high street or designer with flea market finds. That’s what makes your style truly individual,” Meghna Shah tells Rediff’s Rishika Shah.

Meghna Shah at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Photograph: Rishika Shah/Rediff

At Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, where high fashion often leans towards the extravagant, Meghna Shah, founder of Tandem Communications, keeps it refreshingly real with a look that blends tradition, comfort and a touch of luxury.

Gujarati heart, modern twist

Her outfit features a repurposed purple bandhani dress, a nod to her Gujarati heritage, but styled in a way that feels totally contemporary.

 “It’s an opportunity for me to wear something traditional in a modern way,” she says.

High-low styling done right

What makes her look stand out is the mix.

The dress is under Rs 8,000 paired with luxe accessories like a Celine bag, an Omega watch, a custom diamond bracelet, pieces from Damas and classic Kolhapuris picked up from Mumbai’s Colaba Causeway.

Style mantra

Meghna swears by comfort-first dressing.

“I love mixing vintage with high street or designer with flea market finds. That’s what makes your style truly individual.”

Celeb inspo

When it comes to celebrity style, she looks up to Deepika Padukone for always being effortlessly put together.

Summer staple

Her go-to during the Mumbai heat? “White linen shirts -- they let me breathe through the day.”

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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