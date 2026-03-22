Look At What Alaya, Kalki, Siddhant Decided To Do

Max turned up the fun and colour on the final day of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, with their collection, Unserious Everything.

Bringing a vibrant burst of energy to the runway were Alaya F, Kalki Koechlin and Siddhant Chaturvedi who had decided they would do just one thing on the ramp -- have fun!

Here’s proof:

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Siddhant politely asks Alaya for a dance...

Then shakes a leg with Kalki...

Before that happened, this happened backstage. And we got a sneak peek!

Video: Rishika Shah/Rediff

But modelling is serious business too, especially when you are the showstopper.

That stare. That pose. That beautiful waist chain. Way to go, Alaya!

Pretty Kalki has pretty flowers for company.

Siddanth turns the charm on.

Yup, you can wear socks even when the temperature rises if your shots are tiny enough. First lace ones. Then ribbed ones tied with a delicate bow.

Summery yellow shorts. And a summery yellow shirt that is besties with a lovely crocheted bikini top. All of whom can't stop looking at that cute crocheted hat, especially with those starfish and cherry danglers.

Planning to go straight from the beach to a party? This is how you do it.

The designers. The showstoppers. Everyone's happy :)