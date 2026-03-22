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Look At What Alaya, Kalki, Siddhant Decided To Do

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 22, 2026 18:39 IST

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Max turned up the fun and colour on the final day of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, with their collection, Unserious Everything.

Bringing a vibrant burst of energy to the runway were Alaya F, Kalki Koechlin and Siddhant Chaturvedi who had decided they would do just one thing on the ramp -- have fun!

Here’s proof:

Alaya F and Siddhant Chaturvedi at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Siddhant politely asks Alaya for a dance...

 

Kalki Koechlin and Siddhant Chaturvedi at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Then shakes a leg with Kalki...

 

Alaya F, Kalki Koechlin and Siddhant Chaturvedi at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

 

Before that happened, this happened backstage. And we got a sneak peek!

Video: Rishika Shah/Rediff

 

But modelling is serious business too, especially when you are the showstopper.

Alaya F at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

That stare. That pose. That beautiful waist chain. Way to go, Alaya!

 

Kalki Koechlin at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Pretty Kalki has pretty flowers for company.

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Siddanth turns the charm on.

 

The Max show at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Yup, you can wear socks even when the temperature rises if your shots are tiny enough. First lace ones. Then ribbed ones tied with a delicate bow.

 

The Max show at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Summery yellow shorts. And a summery yellow shirt that is besties with a lovely crocheted bikini top. All of whom can't stop looking at that cute crocheted hat, especially with those starfish and cherry danglers.

 

The Max show at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Planning to go straight from the beach to a party? This is how you do it.

 

The Max show at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

The designers. The showstoppers. Everyone's happy :)

HITESH HARISINGHANI, RISHIKA SHAH

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