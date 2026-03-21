Uff! When Tamannaah Stole Everyone's Hearts

All she had to was walk into the media centre at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

And everyone held their collective breath.

For Tamannaah Bhatia, who had just finished walking for Designer Bhumika Sharma was looking breathtaking!

All Photograph: Hitesh Harisingani/Rediff

Senior Photographer Sunil Khandare shows Tamannaah the pictures he has clicked of her.

Seated next to Photographer Divyakant Solanki, she checks out more pictures with a smile.

Before leaving, she makes sure she gets a picture with Photographer Samit Jadhav's son, Athesh, who has just been promoted to Senior KG :) What a cool moment!