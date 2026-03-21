Uff! When Tamannaah Stole Everyone's Hearts

All she had to was walk into the media centre at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.
And everyone held their collective breath.
For Tamannaah Bhatia, who had just finished walking for Designer Bhumika Sharma was looking breathtaking!
Senior Photographer Sunil Khandare shows Tamannaah the pictures he has clicked of her.
Seated next to Photographer Divyakant Solanki, she checks out more pictures with a smile.
Before leaving, she makes sure she gets a picture with Photographer Samit Jadhav's son, Athesh, who has just been promoted to Senior KG :) What a cool moment!