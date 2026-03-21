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Uff! When Tamannaah Stole Everyone's Hearts

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 17:34 IST

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All she had to was walk into the media centre at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

And everyone held their collective breath.

For Tamannaah Bhatia, who had just finished walking for Designer Bhumika Sharma was looking breathtaking!

Tamannaah Bhatia at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

All Photograph: Hitesh Harisingani/Rediff

Senior Photographer Sunil Khandare shows Tamannaah the pictures he has clicked of her.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Seated next to Photographer Divyakant Solanki, she checks out more pictures with a smile.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Before leaving, she makes sure she gets a picture with Photographer Samit Jadhav's son, Athesh, who has just been promoted to Senior KG :) What a cool moment!

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com

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