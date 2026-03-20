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How This Model Stays Calm At Fashion Week

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 16:53 IST

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Lakme model Anushka Dhaka tells Rediff's Hitesh Harisinghani what makes the runway so thrilling for her. She also shares the simple rituals that help her stay calm before the spotlight hits.

Model Anushka Dhaka at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2026

IMAGE: The calm before the storm -- Anushka relaxes as she gets her makeup done at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Hailing from Meerut, Anushka Dhaka didn't grow up surrounded by fashion or runways.

Her father was a bank manager and he imagined a stable, conventional future for her.

But Anushka decided to take the road less travelled.

In 2018, after facing several setbacks but constantly encouraged by her mother and elder sister, Anushka entered the Elite Model Look contest and got selected.

Over the years, Anushka has walked for some of the top designers in the country, including Varun Bahl, Shantanu and Nikhil, Rahul Mishra, Anavila, Shivan and Narresh.

How is the Lakme Fashion Week going for you?

I am looking forward to this season. I will be walking for Rahul Mishra tonight so I'm very excited.

Who would you be if not a model?

I would be happily running a business in the mountains.

 

model anushka dhaka

IMAGE: Anushka Dhaka in Maiti Shahani couture. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Dhaka/Instagram

What's the one thing you do before walking the ramp?

I try to stay calm, gather happy thoughts and just be prepared for the moment.

 

model anushka dhaka

IMAGE: Hydrate. Cleanse. Moisturise... That's Anushka's three step ritual for healthy skin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Dhaka/Instagram

How do you take care of your skin during fashion week?

I hydrate. I clean my face with a cleanser as soon as I get home. I use a good moisturiser.

 

model anushka dhaka

IMAGE: Modelling for Richa Khemka. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Dhaka/Instagram

Are you diet-conscious or are you a foodie?

I'm a big foodie. I also have a sweet tooth. I eat whenever I feel like and don't starve myself

Tell us about the designers you love working with.

I love working with Rahul Mishra and Amit Aggarwal.

Who's your favourite Bollywood celebrity?

I love Shah Rukh Khan; he's the King of Bollywood!

model anushka dhaka, lfw, lakme fashion week

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com

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