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Sakshi's Unbeatable Fashion Tip: Don't Feel Insecure

By RISHIKA SHAH
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March 22, 2026 12:45 IST

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“Just wear what feels good… don’t dress for your body, dress for yourself,”  Sakshi Gupta tells Rediff’s Rishika Shah at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Sakshi Gupta at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

At Lakme Fashion Week, Sakshi Gupta is keeping it real and refreshingly relatable.

The Mumbai-based content creator, known for her body positivity content, is serving a look that’s edgy yet desi.

Urban chic but make it personal

Sakshi paired a leather vest-style corset top with traditional brocade palazzo pants that were custom-made by her tailor uncle using fabric she picked herself.

High street meets homegrown? We love.

Diana Penty at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

DIY hair accessory

Her hair accessory is just as cool. She wore a trending dupatta turned into a scarf.

Simple, smart and very now.

Fashion mantra

Her fashion mantra is one we’re all bookmarking: “Wear what you feel comfortable in. Don’t think about your body type; just wear what you like.”

Hot girl summer

When it comes to summer style, Sakshi keeps it honest. “Wear shorts, wear the sleeveless tops. If you’re feeling hot, don’t be insecure.”

Sakshi’s easy skincare tip

No 10-step routines here – “just sunscreen and moisturiser. Honestly, that’s all you need.”

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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