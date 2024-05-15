Dushara Is Such A Delight!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Dushara Vijayan/Instagram

Dushara Vijayan is sure to ruffle some style feathers, but she'll do it with panache.

Not one to stick to tried-and-tested rules, the dusky beauty will make your jaw drop with her fashion-forward silhouettes.

Almost all her outfits are showstoppers in their own right.

The Raayan and Vettaiyan actor clearly knows how to ace sultry and classy at the same time.

IMAGE: In shades that echo nature, Dushara makes her walk in the woods a stylish affair.



IMAGE: This 'devil' wears Prada.

IMAGE: She glows in this tissue sari.

IMAGE: So cheery in denim-on-denim! A little layering does go a long way.

IMAGE: She puts her spin on the cropped ganji and printed harem pants trend.

IMAGE: A cutie in pink, she'll light up your world with her expressions.

IMAGE: She cuts a suave figure in black.

IMAGE: Who thought slate grey and purple would make such a cute combo?