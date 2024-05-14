Shaitaan's Janki Is Just Too Cool

Janki Bodiwala's motto is simple: 'You got one life... live it up.'

The Shaitaan actor has given the black jumpsuit her stamp of approval and is not afraid to mix and match prints.

When she plans to let her hair loose on the dance floor, she'll choose a pink number.

Her wardrobe is filled with girly styles for college goers who like sugar, spice and all things nice.

IMAGE: Pink nails and a white dress, a pretty bougainvillea in your hair...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janki Bodiwala/Instagram

IMAGE: Black is her go-to number when she needs to be 'event-ready'.

IMAGE: She wants you to reconsider the charm of a pink dress.

IMAGE: Janki matches vibes with the colourful wall behind her.

IMAGE: Every girl needs a chikankari kurta like this one in a colour of her choice, right?

IMAGE: Pink again, but with cargo pants and a white shirt to match.