Raashi Khanna delivers on the wow factor. Every. Single. Time.

A style Yodha in the making, her dress sense is nothing short of interesting.

The Sabarmati Report actor exudes charm in her super pretty ensembles.

IMAGE: Only Raashi can pull off a gunny bag with such aplomb and serve an extra dose of oomph for added measure.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: The princess occupies her throne, serving up an apsara-worthy moment in all-black.

IMAGE: She means business in this oversized suit.

IMAGE: The dreamy sari and Raashi are a 'matcha made in heaven'.

IMAGE: A param sundari in purple, she moves from suits to traditional wear with great ease.

IMAGE: Oye hoye! The fashion chameleon packs a punch in peach.