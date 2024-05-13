News
Janhvi, Ananya's Fab Summer Style Tip

By REDIFF STYLE
May 13, 2024 09:55 IST
Shorts are a summer staple.

With the temperature soaring in May, you may like to style your hot pants with a breathable, budget-friendly ganji

Comfort is key in this weather but that should not prevent you from hitting the perfect note between cozy and stylish.

Let these celebs help you ace the look without much fuss. 

IMAGE: The unbuttoned shirt and gladiator flats definitely elevate Karishma Tanna's casual separates as she relaxes by Lake Como in Italy. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor has just the outfit she needs to stay sexy and cute while on a desert safari.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Why settle for a long top when you can rock your abs in a cropped version like Ananya Panday?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aishwarya Sushmita experiments with a crochet tee that is cool and travel friendly. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Rewati Chetri's fashion hack of teaming the ganji with a high bun? 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rewati Chetri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Less is more for Candice Pinto who sweats it out in the gym in head-to-toe black. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Candice Pinto/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor has the ideal midriff-baring style in sweet, pastel yellow.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Take a style lesson from Suhana Khan on how to show off your abs on a sunny day out. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Adah Sharma's off-duty wardrobe comes with hair highlights and an oversized shirt knotted to her waist. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Keerthy Is A Real Charmer!
How Pretty Is Heli!
Nazia Is Such A Hottie
Voting underway for 96 LS seats; Andhra, Odisha polls
PIX: Leverkusen stretch unbeaten run to 50; PSG lose
Sharmila Denounces Brother, Cousin
'Kashmiris Have Been Killed For Upholding Tricolour'
