Janhvi, Ananya's Fab Summer Style Tip

Shorts are a summer staple.

With the temperature soaring in May, you may like to style your hot pants with a breathable, budget-friendly ganji.

Comfort is key in this weather but that should not prevent you from hitting the perfect note between cozy and stylish.

Let these celebs help you ace the look without much fuss.

IMAGE: The unbuttoned shirt and gladiator flats definitely elevate Karishma Tanna's casual separates as she relaxes by Lake Como in Italy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor has just the outfit she needs to stay sexy and cute while on a desert safari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Why settle for a long top when you can rock your abs in a cropped version like Ananya Panday?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Aishwarya Sushmita experiments with a crochet tee that is cool and travel friendly.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

IMAGE: Like Rewati Chetri's fashion hack of teaming the ganji with a high bun?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rewati Chetri/Instagram

IMAGE: Less is more for Candice Pinto who sweats it out in the gym in head-to-toe black.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Candice Pinto/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor has the ideal midriff-baring style in sweet, pastel yellow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Take a style lesson from Suhana Khan on how to show off your abs on a sunny day out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram