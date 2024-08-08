Don't You Love Nikki, Sanjana's Cheery Monsoon Vibes?

Rainy days can be dull and dark but all you need to brighten up your mood is a little bit of colour.
The muck on the roads and constant downpour can make dressing up a challenge but fret not; these celebs will show you how to get your look just right.
IMAGE: A lovely checked dress in shades of orange, pink and white, flouncy sleeves that showcase bare shoulders... who says the monsoons cannot be cheery? Just take a cue from Nikki Tamboli.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikki Tamboli/Instagram
IMAGE: Missing the mangoes you gorged on? Wear the colour as a pretty little dress like Ahsaas Channa.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram
IMAGE: If the idea is to blend in, let Karishma Tanna lead the way in her pale blue and white separates.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Mouni Roy will show you how to be the bheegi si, bhaagi si ladki in a figure-hugging number.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: On windy, rainy days, breezy dresses are out and fitted, practical silhouettes in.
Malavika Mohanan follows this rule in a floral avatar. Can you blame her for being a die-hard fan of the trend?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram
IMAGE: Anushka Ranjan's ensemble has tropical vibes written all over it.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Ranjan/Instagram
IMAGE: Let Barkha Singh inspire you to tap into your youthful, vibrant, fashionable self.
She has been wearing the skirt on repeat as an ode to slow fashion.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Barkha Singh/Instagram
IMAGE: Grey skies, grey fitted number... Ananya Panday's sartorial choice matches the clouds but she adds a pop of colour with the cherry-coloured handbag.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Sanjana Sanghi's isty-bitsy embellished blouse take this from plain to... Woah!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram