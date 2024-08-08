Don't You Love Nikki, Sanjana's Cheery Monsoon Vibes?

Rainy days can be dull and dark but all you need to brighten up your mood is a little bit of colour.

The muck on the roads and constant downpour can make dressing up a challenge but fret not; these celebs will show you how to get your look just right.

IMAGE: A lovely checked dress in shades of orange, pink and white, flouncy sleeves that showcase bare shoulders... who says the monsoons cannot be cheery? Just take a cue from Nikki Tamboli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikki Tamboli/Instagram

IMAGE: Missing the mangoes you gorged on? Wear the colour as a pretty little dress like Ahsaas Channa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

IMAGE: If the idea is to blend in, let Karishma Tanna lead the way in her pale blue and white separates.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Mouni Roy will show you how to be the bheegi si, bhaagi si ladki in a figure-hugging number.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: On windy, rainy days, breezy dresses are out and fitted, practical silhouettes in.

Malavika Mohanan follows this rule in a floral avatar. Can you blame her for being a die-hard fan of the trend?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

IMAGE: Anushka Ranjan's ensemble has tropical vibes written all over it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Ranjan/Instagram

IMAGE: Let Barkha Singh inspire you to tap into your youthful, vibrant, fashionable self.

She has been wearing the skirt on repeat as an ode to slow fashion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Barkha Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Grey skies, grey fitted number... Ananya Panday's sartorial choice matches the clouds but she adds a pop of colour with the cherry-coloured handbag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram