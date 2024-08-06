News
Isn't Tamannaah Simply Gorgeous?

Isn't Tamannaah Simply Gorgeous?

By REDIFF STYLE
August 06, 2024 12:34 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia has impeccable style. 

Sophisticated elegance is her red-carpet watchword.

Her everyday wardrobe, on the other hand, is laidback, relaxed and very relatable. 

The actor, who will be seen in Vedaa and Stree 2, rarely disappoints with her fashion choices and can slay in every colour imaginable. 

IMAGE: Oversized pant suits for evening walks in London are always a good idea. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The festive season gives her a reason to get dolled up. 

 

IMAGE: When at home, she chooses to go fresh faced, barefoot and embrace neutral shades. 

 

IMAGE: Imagine getting rescued by a lifeguard so HAWT! 

 

IMAGE: No one dare criticise her when she wears pink. 

 

IMAGE: Who knew a comfortable tee and distressed jeans could look so stunning?

 

IMAGE: She channels her inner Tinker Bell in green.

