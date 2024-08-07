Shriya, Malvika's Handloom Magic

Handloom is always ideal, be it in hot summers, humid rainy days or cold winters.

And India is a treasure trove of these beautiful textiles that can be used to create the most fashionable outfits.

It's time to appreciate the expertise that exists in our country and invest in these age-old traditional weaves.

As we celebrate National Handloom Day, these celebs prove why handloom is exciting.

IMAGE: Nita Ambani's six yards of elegance is a timeless choice.

The stunning handwoven sari features floral and bird motifs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaonkar gives off diva vibes in her simple, striped handloom sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

IMAGE: The bustier and choker necklace lend Sayani Gupta's traditional white and gold kasavu a modern touch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan decks herself in maroon goodness.

She elevates the outfit with gold jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

IMAGE: Dia Mirza's picture-perfect moment in a handloom sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

IMAGE: A chic Mandira Bedi demonstrates how to wear handloom to a red carpet event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram