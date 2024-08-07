News
Shriya, Malvika's Handloom Magic

Shriya, Malvika's Handloom Magic

By REDIFF STYLE
August 07, 2024 14:11 IST
Handloom is always ideal, be it in hot summers, humid rainy days or cold winters. 

And India is a treasure trove of these beautiful textiles that can be used to create the most fashionable outfits.

It's time to appreciate the expertise that exists in our country and invest in these age-old traditional weaves. 

As we celebrate National Handloom Day, these celebs prove why handloom is exciting.

IMAGE: Nita Ambani's six yards of elegance is a timeless choice.
The stunning handwoven sari features floral and bird motifs. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaonkar gives off diva vibes in her simple, striped handloom sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The bustier and choker necklace lend Sayani Gupta's traditional white and gold kasavu a modern touch. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan decks herself in maroon goodness.
She elevates the outfit with gold jewellery. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Dia Mirza's picture-perfect moment in a handloom sari. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A chic Mandira Bedi demonstrates how to wear handloom to a red carpet event. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Konkona Sen Sharma contrasts an azure blue sari and with a printed blouse. The result is pure elegance.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
