Cool Style Tips From Suhana Khan!

Suhana Khan, who has a rather interesting sense of style, has been delivering some memorable fashion moments.

She has a lot of fun with her casual ensembles, teaming them with simple jewellery and cool hairstyles.

There are plenty of style notes to take from her when it comes to sartorial inspiration.

Please click on the images below for a better look at Suhana's trendy styles.

IMAGE: Dressed in a white singlet and faded denims, Suhana lets her eyes do the talking.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: How to look laidback yet dressy at the same time.

Suhana pairs this ab-baring red backless top with printed bottomwear and wins hearts.

IMAGE: Suhana looks lovely in this skin-coloured top and leather pants.

IMAGE: She slips in effortlessly into this red bodycon dress with a deep back.

IMAGE: Preppy meets cool! Sporting an oversized shirt with hot pants.

IMAGE: Those abs are meant to be flaunted.

That's Suhana on the sets of The Archies, her debut film.

IMAGE: A perfect party look! Suhana looks effortlessly sexy in this yellow one-shoulder dress.