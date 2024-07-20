Don't Let Your Desk Job Stop You From Losing Belly Fat

Please get up and walk for five minutes every 1 or 2 hours.

After every meal, make sure to walk for 10 to 15 minutes or at least 100 steps, advises rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta. This can help reduce bloating and fat around the belly.

Is your sedentary job making you gain fat around your belly?

Are you struggling to get back in shape after a major accident or surgery?

What exercises and physical activity can help you stay physically and mentally fit?

rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta is a physiotherapist and the founder of Merahki Holistic Wellness Company.

She has 20 years of experience in helping patients diagnose and manage chronic pain.

Nidhi also prescribes exercises that help deal with to deal with, and heal from, pain.

Anonymous: I am a 38-year-old software developer with a remote job.

My work involves a lot of sitting and working late hours. I want to reduce my weight, especially my belly fat.

Can you suggest some simple exercises to begin with? Thank you in advance.

Dear Anonymous,

I am so happy you have decided to become fitter.

Here are three things that can help you:

1. Please get up and walk for five minutes every 1-2 hours.

After every meal, make sure to walk for 10-15 minutes or at least 100 steps. This can start making a difference and help reduce bloating and fat around the belly.

You can just walk around your workplace or go down and walk if there is place.

2. Spot reduction is not possible. Also, every person is different.

It will be best if you visit a physiotherapist or a gym trainer at least once so they can check your body composition, assess your muscle strength and accordingly advise which exercises are most suitable for your body type.

Some breathwork should also be included. Also, your vitamin D3/vitamin B12 levels need to be checked.

3. Nutrition plays a greater role in weight loss than exercise does.

Please go to a nutritionist and get a nutrition chart made for you. It will help you a lot.

Within 1-2 months you will start seeing the weight loss happening with good healthy nutrition.

All the best!

Anonymous: I had an accident 1.5 years ago.

I had a small fracture with z bone where ligaments attached on the backside of my knee. Also I had a dislocation of 5mm of the leg below the knee.

I was treated with a belt for a whole leg PTS brace for 4 weeks then PCL/CI Brace for the next 3 weeks along with gradual physiotherapy at home.

Unfortunately, my ligaments could not get strength and I could not walk as normal before. I have pains.

I did physiotherapy exercises but could not do gym exercises.

I have kidney function issues with creatinine 1.5 and protein 2 plus so I took ayurvedic medicines as I was already taking them for kidney issues.

I am a vegetarian. I am really under tension as I cannot walk at normal speed or long distances and perform other routine duties.

Even my left knee has been giving me pain for the last 2 months and my lower waist has also been giving me much pain for the last three months. I have not done any exercise in the last month. Please give me proper guidance to recover.

Thanks.

Hello Anonymous.

For how long did you do the physiotherapy? Are you continuing with the physiotherapy?

Have you got a recent MRI?

Aquatherapy, which means doing exercises in water, can help heal the knee very well.

If possible, please ask a certified aqua-physiotherapist or go to a centre that has aquatherapy and do exercises there in their pool.

This will help you in developing proprioception, which will strengthen the muscles around the knee very well. Also, your core muscles need to be worked on.

Also please go to a good sports physio or a physio who does myofascial release.

You may need therapies like cupping, dry needling, myofascial release rather than only conventional physio. That can help your waist pain and knee.

Prabir: I am a 77-year-old male.

Since the last 1 year, I have been facing blackouts all of a sudden and falling on the floor.

I have checked with three doctors during previous blackouts.

I fainted for a short time (30 seconds approx.)

One doctor asked me to take an X-ray of my shoulder area, which revealed that two bones -- 3rd and 4th -- had come closer.

I am trying for a certified physiotherapist for treatment.

I need to know what is the real cause and what sort of treatment will cure my problem.

Hello Prabir.

Have you consulted a neurologist too?

Blackouts can be due to many reasons like low BP (blood pressure), some issues in the brain area, vestibular issues or yes maybe from neck and shoulder muscles being tight.

First, you need to rule this out with a neurologist.

If everything is OK from her/his side, then you can visit a physiotherapist. They will need to check mainly the sides of your neck muscles called as sternocleidomastoid muscle for trigger points.

Accordingly, if tight, they will need to release the muscles via myofascial release techniques like dry needling, cupping etc.

Take care and all the best for a healthy life ahead!

