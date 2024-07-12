Can yoga help you sleep better at night?

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

rediffGURU Radhika Iyer is a yogini, mountaineer, philanthropist and co-founder of Anahata Organics, a sustainable lifestyle brand.

After being diagnosed with cancer, she benefitted from training in yoga and meditation.

Since the last two decades, she has been helping individuals develop a positive mindset through wellness activities that engage the mind, body and soul.

Ravi: Ma'am I have sleep issues. I don't get sleep all night.

Is there any yoga that can help me?

Do you have any other suggestions?

Namaste!! Try meditating or sitting in silence for a few moments without a gadget for 45 minutes before you sleep.

Also, guided meditation will help a lot.

Anonymous: Namaste Madam, my age is 48.

I do 14 Surya namaskars daily. Should I continue or add?

Namaste!! Please continue doing 12 Surya namaskars as long as you are doing it correctly.

Remember to do some side-twisting asanas post the practice.

Cooling down with some basic breathing will help a lot.

Anonymous: Hi, I am a 67-year-old man implanted with a pacemaker.

I am OK now physically.

Before implanting the pacemaker I used to do yoga (basic). Now can I do some asanas?

Namaste, it would be best to start with some basic stretching and sukshma kriyas.

It would be even better would be to start this for some time under the guidance of a teacher.

Simple anulom vilom pranayam will add more strength to your lungs and will help oxygenated blood flow into your heart.

But I would strongly suggest that you speak to your doctor first.

