'Unable To Lose Weight. Pls Help'

Have dinner by 6 pm and no more carb, protein and fat after that time. And your dinner meal should not have any animal protein, advises rediffGURU Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andres Ayrton/Pexels.com

Are you worried about premature ageing and balding?

Struggling to lose weight?

Unable to sleep peacefully at night?

rediffGURU Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan, head of wellness for senior citizens at Chennai's Columbia Pacific Communities, can answer your queries.

She specialises in general medicine, child development and senior citizen care and has been practising for 30 years.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan HERE.





Anonymous: I am aged 47 but my looks give feeling to others that my age is above 60.

Slowly my hair on head also vanishing and I am already 25 per cent bald.

How can I return to my normal self?

If there is a family history of early baldness, there is not much one can do to prevent this.

One can always follow certain lifestyle changes to combat accelerated ageing.

Dietary discipline plays a very important role.

Clinical research reveals that fasting for periodic intervals helps in slowing the ageing process. So achieve this and, considering your age, eat just two meals.

Brunch around 10.30 to 11 am followed by dinner by 6 pm.

Physical exercise also plays a vital role in improving your muscle tone and circulation.

I am a 28 year old female. I am 162 cm tall. I got married last year (2023).

My husband lives abroad. He visits India for two months or sometimes one month in a year.

Since I got married, I got barely three months to live with my husband.

At that time, we tried to conceive as my husband was very eager to have children.

I had one or two acne around my periods but after my marriage, I started getting severe acne all over my face and nowhere else on my body.

I consulted a dermatologist for this issue. Her treatment wasn’t of any help to me.

Somehow, with my mother’s home remedies like cinnamon and cumin seeds water, I got rid of the stubborn acne to some extent.

I still get acne on my face but in moderation, I continually consume that drink daily.

My weight was around 59 kg at the time of my marriage but it has been increasing by 1 kg since September 2023.

As of today, my weight is 69 kg. I consulted a gynaecologist for my issues with conceiving.

I have been diagnosed with thyroid and hormonal imbalances.

I rarely sleep at night time. But I get a good amount of sleep after 4 am. I sleep all over the morning and wake up around noon.

My gynaecologist told me to get sleep at night time and wake up early in the morning.

I have been doing that for many days now, sleeping at 12 or 1 am and waking up at 9-9:30 am daily.

The main issue is, she told me to lose weight about 8-10 kg to conceive naturally.

I am unable to shed my weight, provided I am taking thyroid medication daily in the morning.

It’s been a month now my weight is steadily stuck at 68 kg.

I waver back and forth with grams around 68 kg, that's it.

My ir-resistant body fat has become a matter of great concern for me now. No matter how much I exercise, it does not affect my body weight.

What should I eat or do to lose weight faster and easier with thyroid and insulin resistance?

Body constitution has a lot to do with genetic inheritance too.

For your height, 62 kg is the acceptable limit of your ideal weight. Shaking of 5-6 kg is very much achievable.

The main point to touch is early dinner.

Have dinner by 6 pm and no more carb, protein and fat after that time. And your dinner meal should not have any animal protein.

Just doing this and exercising through brisk walks 30 minutes a day five days a week will make a big change.

The problem that we face these days is late-night dinners and eating snacks late at night. Just address that.

Hello Ma'am. I am 37 years old and have high menstruation requiring 5 to 6 pad changes a day in the initial three days. It is also slightly clotted.

Is this normal at this age and do I have to do any tests, if yes which?

Also, I have high mood swings, anxiety and irritation during the initial 10 days before the start of menstruation.

There are no hot flushes or night sweats. Kindly guide.

These are premenstrual symptoms which are grouped as PMS.

Understand the physiology of the menstrual cycle in a woman.

During the preovulatory, ovulatory and premenstrual or post-ovulatory, different hormones influence the body and mind.

A woman is upbeat, more outward and cheerful in the first half before ovulation.

She becomes more receptive and ready to listen during the time of ovulation, and post that, she is more reflective and internalises certain processes.

One should closely follows the rhythm and gives adequate time and space for this premenstrual phase; not reaching outward will help to sort out these symptoms. Along with this, adequate hydration and appropriate, timely meals will support too.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.