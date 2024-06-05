'I Walk 7 Km Daily. I Am Not Losing Weight. Pls Help'

Keep a detailed food diary to track your daily calorie consumption.

Include protein at every meal as it boosts metabolism and helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss, suggests rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andres Ayrton/Pexels.com

Is your sedentary job making you gain weight?

Has your weight loss journey hit a plateau?

rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani is a practising dietician and nutritionist with over 26 years of experience. She specialises in weight loss and diabetes management.

GD: I am 46 years old, height is 5 ft 9" weight is 93 kg.

I jog on alternate days like Monday, Wednesday and Friday and do yoga every day. But I can't reduce my weight.

I have a sitting job from morning 8 am to 4 pm. Pls advise

Weight loss can be challenging especially when you have a sedentary job.

Keep a detailed food diary to track your daily calorie consumption.

Include protein in every meal as it boosts metabolism and helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.

Focus on whole grains, vegetables and fruits.

Limit refined sugars.

Be active. Take short walks, use the stairs or stand up frequently. Cut back on carbs and stay hydrated.

Peeyush: Hi Komal! I am 36/male and have a height of 178 cm.

I used to weigh 90 kg 8 months ago which I have reduced to 80 kg two months ago with proper diet and workout (I walk 7 km daily to and from office).

Now my weight reduction has stalled even when I am eating less than my calorie burn.

What should I do to keep the weight reduction going for the next 8 kg?

What is the ideal weight according to my height?

Congratulations on your progress so far! It's common to hit a weight loss plateau after initial success.

A plateau typically occurs after a few months of consistent weight loss. Include protein-rich meals that boost weight loss by increasing your metabolic rate during digestion.

Include whole grains and load up on veggies like broccoli, spinach and cauliflower in your diet to increase fibre intake and limit refined sugars.

Proper hydration supports metabolism and helps control appetite so have plenty of water.

Krushna: What's the best food for good health?

The best food refers to a healthy diet which plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health.

Here are some nutrient-rich foods you can include in your diet.

Whole grains and unprocessed grains like oats and barley, and whole-grain pasta, for sustained energy and fibre.



Lean meats like lean beef, chicken breasts and lamb and fatty fish like salmon, trout, etc.



Include almonds, walnuts and pumpkin seeds; they are high in healthy fats, antioxidants and fibre.



Fruits like apples, avocados, bananas, blueberries and oranges. They provide vitamins, antioxidants and fibre.



Dark green vegetables rich in fibre like broccoli, kale and spinach which are packed with nutrients and support overall health.

